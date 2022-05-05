K.J. Wright hoping to return to Seahawks

Getty Images

Linebacker K.J. Wright left the Seahawks last year after 10 seasons. He spent one year with the Raiders and now wants to go back to Seattle.

“I just want to go back home,” Wright told Trey Wingo on his Half-Forgotten History show. “I think it’s that simple. Seattle knows that I want to come back. They know how much they mean to me.”

Do the Seahawks want him back?

There are no indications they do, and if they don’t, Wright hinted retirement could be in his future.

“Last year, I left. I went to Vegas by myself,” Wright said. “My family didn’t come with me. I’m not doing that again. I don’t think I’m going to move my family anywhere across the country. If it’s not Seattle again, I’ll be happy. I’ll be content.”

Wright, 32, started eight games and appeared in the other nine last season for the Raiders. He totaled 51 tackles.

Wright has five 100-tackle seasons but the last time was 2019.