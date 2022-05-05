Kyle Van Noy visiting with Chargers

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy may be headed to the AFC West.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Van Noy is meeting with the Chargers. He adds that there’s a good chance Van Noy signs if all goes well during his visit.

Van Noy was released by the Patriots after playing one season on the two-year deal he signed with the team last year. He had 66 tackles, five sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

It was Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots. He was in New England from 2016 to 2019 before leaving for the Dolphins as a free agent. He signed a four-year deal with Miami, but got released after the first season.

The Chargers signed cornerback Bryce Callahan this week and the Van Noy visit shows they’re still looking for more help on defense.