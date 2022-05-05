Nick Kelly abruptly exits Tepper Sports & Entertainment

Getty Images

Last week, Panthers owner David Tepper praised Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Nick Kelly. This week, Kelly is out.

Kelly’s departure comes only three months after he took the job, which gave him oversight of the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte FC soccer club of the MLS.

The move comes in the aftermath of the abandonment of the team’s new headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, a move that happened after public funding failed to come through.

Kelly technically isn’t gone, at least not yet. Via Sports Business Journal, a statement from Tepper Sports & Entertainment explained that Kelly would “assist with facilitating an orderly transition for the organization.”

For moves of this profile, there’s aways a story behind the story. Whether that story ever comes out remains to be seen.

Regardless, the Tepper Sports empire is currently navigating choppy waters. Tepper has the cash to spend his way through it, but he needs to spend the right way. Or he’ll only end up spending even more.