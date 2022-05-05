Nick Kwiatkoski visiting with Falcons

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski appears close to finding a new team.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Kwiatkoski took a free-agent visit with the Falcons on Thursday. Pelissero adds that Kwiatkoski has two more visits lined up, though the teams are not named.

Kwiatkoski spent the last two seasons with the Raiders, signing with the club as a free agent in 2020. But he lost his starting job in 2021, appearing in eight games and mostly playing special teams in those contests. He finished the season with 21 total tackles.

In 2020, Kwiatkoski recorded 81 tackles with three TFLs, a pair of QB hits, a sack, and an interception in 12 starts.

He spent his first four seasons with the Bears as a rotational defensive player who spent a lot of time on special teams.