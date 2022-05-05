Packers agree to terms with Devonte Wyatt

Getty Images

One of the Packers’ two first-round picks has become the first 2022 first-round pick to agree to terms on an NFL contract.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt has agreed to his rookie deal with Green Bay. The 28th overall pick’s four-year deal is worth $12.86 million with a $6.533 million signing bonus and the Packers hold a fifth-year option on the deal.

Wyatt played 42 games at Georgia and had 113 tackles, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time at the SEC school.

Wyatt was picked six picks after his college teammate Quay Walker became the first Packers selection of the round. Walker is one of 10 other picks the Packers still have to sign.