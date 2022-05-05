Patriots cut Terez Hall with failed physical

Getty Images

The Patriots cut linebacker Terez Hall with a failed physical designation, the team announced Thursday.

Hall, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri.

He spent his rookie season on the practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster twice before being signed to the active roster on Nov. 21.

In 2020, he played eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Hall spent the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.