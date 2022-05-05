Patriots cut Terez Hall with failed physical

Posted by Charean Williams on May 5, 2022, 5:00 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 29 Cardinals at Patriots
Getty Images

The Patriots cut linebacker Terez Hall with a failed physical designation, the team announced Thursday.

Hall, 25, originally signed with New England as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of Missouri.

He spent his rookie season on the practice squad. In 2020, Hall began the regular season on the practice squad and was elevated to the 53-man roster twice before being signed to the active roster on Nov. 21.

In 2020, he played eight games with four starts and totaled 50 tackles and two passes defensed.

Hall spent the 2021 season on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.