Rachaad White: My goal is competing, I want to be Bucs starting running back

Getty Images

After the Bucs drafted running back Rachaad White in the third round last week, General Manager Jason Licht talked about seeing the rookie potentially having a role in the passing game and on special teams.

White caught 43 passes for Arizona State last season, so that seems like a logical place to look for him to fit into the offense. During an appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White said he has eyes on more than just that role, however.

The Buccaneers have Leonard Fournette, Giovani Bernard, and Ke'Shawn Vaughn back from last year, but White said that he’s looking to both learn from the more experienced backs and have a shot to beat them out.

“My expectation, my goal is I’m going in there competing,” White said, via Luke Easterling of USAToday.com. “I want to be the starting running back. That’s how it go. I know I got Lenny in front of me. And you know I’m going to soak up a lot of knowledge from Lenny in that running backs room. and Giovani Bernard. That’s just the type of guy I am. You know, I’m always a competitor first.”

If White’s pass-catching and pass protection skills transition to the NFL well enough to earn Tom Brady‘s trust, he should have a shot at a good amount of playing time whether he’s nominally no. 1 on the depth chart or not.