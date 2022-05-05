Raiders waive Trey Ragas

Getty Images

The Raiders drafted a pair of running backs last month and their arrival has helped push another back off the 90-man roster in Las Vegas.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that the team has waived Trey Ragas. They didn’t make any other roster moves on Thursday.

Ragas signed with the Raiders after going undrafted out of Louisiana last year. He spent most of the season on the practice squad, but got elevated to make one appearance in a Week 14 loss to the Chiefs.

Ragas ran once for nine yards and caught two passes for six yards in that appearance.

Zamir White and Brittain Brown are the new additions to a running back group that also includes Josh Jacobs, Kenyon Drake, Brandon Bolden, and Ameer Abdullah.