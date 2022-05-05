Terrance Mitchell loves the versatility of New England’s defense

Getty Images

The Patriots lost cornerback J.C. Jackson to the Chargers in free agency. But they quickly pivoted to bring in a versatile veteran defensive back in Terrance Mitchell, signing him to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Mitchell appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for the Texans last year, recording 60 tackles, 10 passes defensed, an interception, and three forced fumbles. He told reporters on Thursday that one of the most attractive features of New England’s defense is the ability to move around.

“That’s one thing I love about the Patriots,” Mitchell said, via Mike Dussault of the team’s website. “You can see somebody here, somebody there…. the ability to do a lot of things. I think that’s a great thing that they have and that they do here.”

Since entering the league as a seventh-round pick in 2014, Mitchell has been with six different organizations. But he’s now started 29 games in the last two seasons, which has helped him understand how schemes best align with his skillset.

“Experience is key,” Mitchell said. “Early on in my career when I used to talk about experience I didn’t really quite understand it the way I do now. Just a lot of the experiences I’ve been going through the last two years are helping me grow to where I’m at now.”

In 83 career games with 51 starts, Mitchell has 59 passes defensed, nine forced fumbles, and eight interceptions.