Tom Brady had NFL’s best-selling merchandise for 2021 season

Getty Images

No NFL player sold merchandise like Tom Brady during the 2021 season.

The NFL Players Association has released the list of players whose officially licensed merchandise sold the best for the period of March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022, and Brady was atop the list.

The sales data released by the NFLPA includes not only jerseys but also shirts, bobbleheads, toys, photos and other items with an NFL player’s name, image or likeness. NFLPA-licensed retail sales totaled $2.17 billion.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ranked second in NFLPA sales figures, followed by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

San Francisco tight end George Kittle, who came in at No. 7, was the only non-quarterback among the Top 10 players in merchandise sales. The top-ranked defensive player was Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt at No. 12.

Among the Top 50 players, nine were rookies: Mac Jones, Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Najee Harris, Micah Parsons, Trevor Lawrence, DeVonta Smith, Trey Lance and Zach Wilson.