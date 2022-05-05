Tyler Badie is first Ravens draft pick to sign

Getty Images

Running back Tyler Badie was the last player the Ravens selected in this year’s draft, but he’s the first one with a contract.

The team announced the signing of sixth-round pick on Thursday afternoon. Badie signed a four-year deal in Baltimore.

Badie ran 268 times for 1,604 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He also caught 54 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns and left Mizzou with 126 career receptions.

The Ravens saw J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill go down with season-ending injuries last summer. All three are expected back this year, but Badie gives them some depth in the event bad luck strikes again.

Baltimore has 10 other picks left to sign and they’ll likely get some done during this weekend’s rookie minicamp.