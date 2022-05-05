Undrafted QB D’Eriq King says Patriots plan to try him at multiple positions

Getty Images

The Patriots have Mac Jones installed as their starting quarterback heading into his second season and they drafted Bailey Zappe in the fourth round this year, so they would not seem to be a promising spot for an undrafted rookie quarterback to make it in the NFL.

None of that deterred former University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King from signing with New England after going undrafted last week, although the Patriots’ plans for him likely explain why he was willing to take his shot with the team. King was productive as a runner at Miami and he said the Patriots pitched him on a hybrid role that could open up the door for him.

“I’m excited, it’s good,” King said, via Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. “I was a little nervous because of the unknown, but I was blessed enough to sign with a team like the Patriots. I’m thankful for the opportunity. It was an exciting time. I talked to [director of player personnel] Matt Groh, and he was excited. I’m thankful for the opportunity. He told me I’ll do a little bit of everything — receiver, quarterback, running back — whatever I can do to stick. Absolutely, definitely motivated to prove my worth. I’m just excited to play football, period. I’m definitely motivated, and you have a chip on your shoulder, whether you get drafted or not. I’ve played quarterback my whole life, but I think I can be a pretty good receiver as well.”

The Patriots have had success transitioning players from other positions and other sports over the course of Bill Belichick’s run as their head coach. It looks like King will be one of their next projects.