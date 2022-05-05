Vikings signing Gabe Brkic

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 5, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT
The Vikings are adding a kicker.

Per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Minnesota has signed undrafted free agent Gabe Brkic.

Brkic played his college ball at Oklahoma and was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award in 2021. He hit 20-of-26 field goals last season while also hitting 57-of-58 extra points.

In all, Brkic connected on 57 of his 69 field goal attempts in college.

By signing Brkic, the team has set up competition for Greg Joseph, who signed a restricted free agent tender worth $2.43 million in April. But because it’s not guaranteed, Brkic will likely get plenty of opportunities to beat out Joseph in the offseason program and training camp.

Joseph hit 33-of-38 field goals and 36-of-40 extra points for the Vikings in 2021.

  1. Minnesota has no idea how to manage the fragile psyche of the Kicker.

    Thought it might be just Zim but I guess it’s the organization.

