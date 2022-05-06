Antonio Brown rips Colin Kaepernick

Getty Images

At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base.

Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that Kaepernick has been shunned by the NFL after spending all of the 2016 season kneeling during the national anthem.

“But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said, via TMZ.com. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. Fuck outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on fucking Nike, man. Fuck outta here. . . .

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything. . . . Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. . . . All that’s cap. We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. “He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. . . . He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”

Kaepernick has done plenty through his Know Your Rights group. Brown’s complaint seems to be based on the fact that Kaepernick isn’t more visible. Some would say Brown is too visible. Some would ask whether Brown is doing anything to bring attention to the issues that Kaepernick has championed.

Through his words and actions over the years, Brown seems to care about only one person. Kaepernick, obviously, has concerns extending far beyond himself or his own self interests.

Both players have seen their NFL tenures end prematurely, for very different reasons. Brown has misbehaved his way out of work. Kaepernick’s career has ended due to a strategic act of civil disobedience.