Antonio Brown rips Colin Kaepernick

At a time when Antonio Brown’s popularity among football fans is at an all-time low, he recently said some things that will endear him to one specific portion of the NFL fan base.

Appearing on the Cigar Talk podcast, Brown ripped quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The topic came up as the host lamented the fact that Kaepernick has been shunned by the NFL after spending all of the 2016 season kneeling during the national anthem.

“But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said, via TMZ.com. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. Fuck outta here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on fucking Nike, man. Fuck outta here. . . .

“He don’t wanna play, man. He was trash, everything. . . . Kaepernick did all that and took the money and then got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside. Where he at? I ain’t never seem him outside. . . . All that’s cap. We ain’t respecting that, bro. You took the money, the commercials. We don’t see you outside. We don’t see him in the hood. He don’t do nothing. Like, we cool. But nah we ain’t even stan Kaepernick. “He not even from the hood. You don’t even been in the trenches. We like Kaepernick and all, but we ain’t really on that. As Black people we need to get that clear. . . . He took the handout, so he got to take the mayor out and, like, take responsibility for that.”

Kaepernick has done plenty through his Know Your Rights group. Brown’s complaint seems to be based on the fact that Kaepernick isn’t more visible. Some would say Brown is too visible. Some would ask whether Brown is doing anything to bring attention to the issues that Kaepernick has championed.

Through his words and actions over the years, Brown seems to care about only one person. Kaepernick, obviously, has concerns extending far beyond himself or his own self interests.

Both players have seen their NFL tenures end prematurely, for very different reasons. Brown has misbehaved his way out of work. Kaepernick’s career has ended due to a strategic act of civil disobedience.

  2. He’s right about one thing. kaep doesn’t want to play. Otherwise he would sign with the USFL or Canadian league

  5. Now he’s got me thinking, was Antonio Brown right, and everyone else was wrong?

  6. Frankly, I can’t stand either of them.
    Give me Warrick Dunn, Reggie White, Darrell Green, Walter Payton, Cam Heyward, these are
    real men.

  8. I am having a hard time trying to follow his “thoughts”. Thanks for summarizing.

  9. What has Antonio Brown ever even attempted to do for any cause but his own.

  11. Anyone who aligns themselves with the thoughts of Antonio Brown is picking a strange hill to die on, but here we are I suppose.

  12. If you are siding with Brown with anything it is time to check yourself.

  14. he was offered a deal from SF but didnt take it, that on him, he wanted more money and back in 2016 the owners had the stones to say take a walk. if kap was playing now they would give him 300M guaranteed, not deserved or owned but he would get it

  17. Colin is an activist who refuses to speak to anyone who will ask him hard questions. If he was so sure of his positions he could easily defend himself. He has also made tons of mistakes along the way. Photo-shopping the Ravens owner and not showing up to an organized workout SPECIFICALLY set up for you to make it back to the league being just two examples.

  18. Two things….
    1) Kap doesn’t truly want to play
    2) I despise having to listen to ANYTHING AB has to say…. The guy is a waste of my oxygen

  20. How bad of a person must you be that even an opinion from a guy like Antonio Brown makes you look bad.

  21. I don’t think it’s about him saying “he’s not visible enough,” I think it’s more along you claim you were banned, but when Ravens attempted to sign, your gf suddenly makes a comment and you don’t go signed. You hold a sham workout only on your terms switching it all around last second, then complain no one will sign. He’s created an exploitative image to benefit a PR program to make his money while claiming abuse, all while abusing the system.

  22. Remember the strategic act started by moping on the bench during the anthem after benching. Turned into something else later after aske. If he were truly serious about a return, wouldn’t he have gone to NFL workout in Atlanta couple years ago? (leave aside some legal junk and just show you can still throw, etc.) Lots of teams sent people to see it and he no showed.
    AB not the first to say Colin Kaepernick not really interested in coming back as it ruins the narrative if he can’t cut it (leave doubt). Might be first to more directly call him a sellout (and a few other words) so publicly. Of course, don’t think many listen to AB.

  24. Is there a mute button for both Brown and Kaepernick? Not for nothing but at least Kaepernick has something relevant to say. Brown not so much. The fact Kaepernick is advocating for his cause despite not seeing him in the hood is more of an indictment on Brown than Kaepernick. You could learn something from him Mr. Brown.

  25. AB is right about one thing: Kaepernick has a long history of placing money as his number 1 priority. Always needed a bigger contract. Wouldn’t take back up money…

  27. But he’s right. Kap too the payoff despite his claims of fighting injustice. Cashed the cheque and said nothing. Kap is no hero, and only those with naive, short sighted viewpoints can’t see that. AB is nuts, but here he is spot on

  28. Kaepernick’s career has ended due to a strategic act of civil disobedience.

    *********************************************

    It wouldn’t have ANYTHING to do with his talent limitations and deteriorating!?!

  29. one specific portion of the NFL fan base.

    ——————————–

    AKA the vast majority of NFL fans.

  31. Anyone who aligns themselves with the thoughts of Colin Kaepernick is picking a strange hill to die on, but here we are I suppose.

  32. If you are siding with Kaepernick with anything it is time to check yourself.

