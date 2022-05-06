Arrest warrant issued for Earl Thomas

Posted by Charean Williams on May 6, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT
Free agent safety Earl Thomas, who hasn’t played since 2019, recently said he wants to return to the NFL. That wasn’t likely to happen anyway, but it’s even less likely now.

A judge in Austin, Texas, issued an arrest warrant for Thomas after he violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

Thomas faces a third-degree felony charge for allegedly violating the protective order two or more times within 12 months, according to court records obtained by the newspaper. Magistrate George Thomas signed the warrant April 27, but Thomas hasn’t yet been booked into the Travis County jail.

Thomas’ divorce attorney, Trey Dolezal, told the newspaper he left a message for Thomas about the arrest warrant, adding that it involved Thomas reaching out to his wife seeking to see their children.

“They were consciously and collectively working together to see his kids,” Dolezal told the Statesman. “I don’t really understand how he could be in violation by working together to visit with his children.”

Police allege in the arrest affidavit that Thomas violated a protective order issued in May 2021 requiring Thomas to communicate with the woman only through a co-parenting phone application.

  4. Man earns all of the money but isn’t fit to raise his kids so he has to support the unemployed mom who gets the kids but won’t let him see the kids that he’s also paying. Courts logic.You never hear, “oh you make the money and own the house? You get custody dad. Mom,get a job”.

  6. having read the whole article, the violation Thomas is being arrested for is quite literally using the incorrect app? The whole shebang about threatening notes to his soon to be ex and his kids, has no substantiation or backing, at least in this article. With all the polarization going on in the world, I can’t help but wonder if these “violations” are, in reality, minor, and the court system wants to make an example of “VIOLENT BLACK MEN”. That, IMO, would be abhorrent.

  9. @frogtalk, you do realize that’s what his lawyer is portraying, correct? Take your race cards and throw them on a subject they might stick.

  10. It’s nice to know they are holding things together for the children!

