Bears sign seven draft picks

Getty Images

The Bears got more than half of their 2022 draft class under contract on the first day of their rookie minicamp.

Seven of the team’s 11 picks agreed to their four-year deals on Friday. All seven of the picks were made last Saturday on the final day of the draft.

Fifth-round tackle Braxton Jones, fifth-round defensive end Dominique Robinson, sixth-round running back Trestan Ebner, sixth-round center Doug Kramer, seventh-round guard Ja’Tyre Carter, seventh-round safety Elijah Hicks, and seventh-round punter Trenton Gill have signed with the team. The Bears also signed 16 undrafted free agents on Friday.

Second-round cornerback Kyler Gordon, second-round safety Jaquan Brisker, third-round wideout Velus Jones, and sixth-round offensive lineman Zach Thomas remain unsigned.