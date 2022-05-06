Brandon Staley: Justin Herbert is only going to get better

Getty Images

After two seasons, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert looks like he’s on the fast track to being one of the league’s elite quarterbacks — if he’s not there already.

Herbert won offensive rookie of the year in 2020. And while the Chargers didn’t make the postseason in 2021, Herbert was named a Pro Bowler for the first time with the club finishing 9-8.

His head coach, Brandon Staley, said in an interview on Thursday’s Rich Eisen Show that continuity within the offensive system should help Herbert continue to grow and develop in his third season. With all the coaching changes Herbert’s experienced in college and the pros, it’s the first time in years that he’ll have the same playbook.

“I think he’s such a hard worker and he puts so much into the game is he makes the improvements because of how much he puts into it,” Staley said. “And, obviously, there’s a lot of talent to work with. But I think that this is the first time in six years that he’s had the same offense. It just doesn’t happen for this guy, and that’s what makes him so unique. I think that comfort zone of being in the same offense, being in a rhythm where we can go over the plays that he’s actually run and build on that, build that chemistry with our receiving corps, tight ends, backs.

“I just think there’s a lot to build on. His experiences — I think so much as a young player at quarterback is the inventory of experiences. It’s kind of like being a rookie head coach, you learn so much every single day. And I think Justin building that inventory of the defensive structures, the defensive coordinators that he’s going [against], he’s only going to get better.”

Staley added that his goal has always been to construct an offensive system that is built uniquely around and for Herbert.

“To me, that’s the formula at that position,” Staley said. “And I think what it does for him, is it allows him to get into a rhythm. I get comfort in my fundamentals, I get comfort in my progressions, get comfort knowing this player that i’m throwing to because this is my system. And there’s a confidence that comes with that and there’s a freedom that comes with that. And that’s what you want from all your players, is for them to play free. And when Justin plays free and he’s having fun out there, there are few better.”

Herbert completed 66 percent of his passes for 5,014 yards with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2021.