Charlotte “unlikely” to contribute taxpayer money for new Panthers headquarters

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2022, 7:02 PM EDT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
With the Panthers exiting a failed effort to build a new team headquarters and practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina, it’s possible that the team will try to construct something in Charlotte. If it does, it likely won’t be getting free money from the city.

According to the Charlotte Observer, via Sports Business Journal, Charlotte council member Malcolm Graham said that the city is “unlikely to commit public dollars,” if the Panthers choose to go that route.

“Right now, we have other priorities we’re working with,” Graham said. “Dollars are limited. The biggest thing is we have other priorities.”

The local push and pull over taxpayer money has obvious relevance to the team’s desire to build a new stadium. Owner David Tepper will expect public money. What happens if he can’t get as much as he wants, or any at all?

Other cities have learned that lesson the hard way. Charlotte potentially could be next.

  2. Public funding of a stadium should always be decided by the voters. That should be the law in every city/state. In San Diego, the NFL learned that voters don’t want to pay for new stadiums. When the billionaire oligarchs come to your door saying their pockets are empty and they need your money – just say no.

  3. Good for them, this nonsense of taxpayers funding these teams worth billions has to stop.

  4. I don’t know how public funding of billionaire stadiums have became the norm…

  5. What it costs a family of 4 to attend an NFL football game is downright criminal these days and owner David Tepper is doing everything he can to push the funding of his “Panthers Headquarters” on the good people/Panthers fans of North Carolina. Once you make your first billion…all that matters is making the next billion.

  6. This is for new headquarters and practice facility, not even a stadium, the tax payer shouldn’t be paying for any of it.

  7. I agree but the problem is if Charlotte don’t pony up some other city will

  8. The same charlotte that voter no on toll lane highway expansion and got railroaded anyway? Them? If tepper threatens to take his ball and go elsewhere local leadership will fold up like origami.

  9. somebody should remind tep and the rest of the owners, “You can’t take it with you.”

