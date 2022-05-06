Chiefs agree to terms with George Karlaftis

Getty Images

The Chiefs made a pair of first-round picks in last week’s draft.

They’ve already reached a deal with one of them.

Kansas City has agreed to terms with defensive end George Karlaftis, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Karlaftis, a defensive end, was the 30th overall pick of the first round. He’ll be under contract through 2025, with the Chiefs holding a fifth-year option for 2026.

Kansas City also selected cornerback Trent McDuffie at No. 21 overall in the first round.

The Chiefs will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend.