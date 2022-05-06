Commanders sign four draft choices, including Sam Howell

Getty Images

The Commanders signed half of their eight draft picks Friday.

According to the NFL’s transactions report, defensive back Christian Holmes, quarterback Sam Howell, offensive tackle Chris Paul and tight end Cole Turner signed their rookie deals.

Howell was a fifth-round choice (No. 144 overall) as was Turner (No. 149 overall). Paul (No. 230 overall) and Holmes (No. 240 overall) were seventh-rounders.

Their signings leave receiver Jahan Dotson, a first-rounder, defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, a second-rounder, running back Brian Robinson Jr., a third-rounder, and safety Percy Butler, a fourth-rounder, unsigned.

Howell becomes the team’s developmental quarterback behind Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke on the depth chart.