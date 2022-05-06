Dan Ventrelle claims multiple female employees made complaints about Mark Davis

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT
'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' Sign Turns Silver And Black Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Getty Images

Paging Mary Jo White.

The abrupt departure of team president Dan Ventrelle, announced by the team in a 17-word statement on Friday, has been followed with a much more detailed statement from Ventrelle. And Ventrelle has made accusations that most likely will result in the league ordering up another “independent” investigation by hardly-independent outside lawyer Mary Jo White.

Via Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ventrelle has made some strong allegations in his own comment on the situation.

“Today, Mark Davis terminated my employment as President of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Ventrelle said. “I have committed almost 18 years of my life to the success of the Raiders as General Counsel and President. I take that responsibility very seriously, which is why multiple written complaints from employees that Mark created a hostile work environment and engaged in other potential misconduct caused me grave concern.

“When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response.

“Soon thereafter, I was fired in retaliation for raising these concerns. I firmly stand by my decision to elevate these issues to protect the organization and its female employees. I remain committed to doing everything in my power to support the Raiders and the Las Vegas community I now call home. I have retained counsel and will have no further comment at this time.”

If Ventrelle files suit, it’s likely if not certain that the Raiders will try to force the case into the NFL’s secret rigged kangaroo court, which will keep Ventrelle’s claims or the facts underlying the allegations of misconduct from becoming public. Regardless of where it goes from here, Ventrelle’s statement implies that multiple female employees made complaints about owner Mark Davis. Regardless of whatever happened to Ventrelle, the underlying allegations need to be fully and adequately explored.

Dan Ventrelle claims multiple female employees made complaints about Mark Davis

  1. Sheesh…when are we ever going to just play football without all this off-field drama?

  3. The NFL puts such a fantastic product on the field. Amazing that for being so good they are also rotten to the core.

  4. So the guy who’s never worked a day in his life (yet cuts his own hair) sexually harassed his employees? Color me shocked.

  7. “When Mark was confronted about these issues, he was dismissive and did not demonstrate the warranted level of concern. Given this, I informed the NFL of these issues and of Mark’s unacceptable response.“

    His boss didn’t react the way he wanted him to, so he ratted him out to the league office.

    I can imagine the conversation .. “hey Dan, did you file a complaint against me to the league office?”

    “Sure did mark, I felt your response to me letting you know about various hostile workplace complaints wasn’t satisfactory.”

    “How’s this for hostile dan, you’re fired, clear out your desk because in 3 hours you are trespassing.”

  8. The clock is ticking on the NFL. Congress is going to make an very unpleasant entry into this mess.

  10. Do you think the other owners will be willing to stand behind Davis, in light of his recent support of Kaepernick?

  11. I’ll ask again. Why does an allegation require an investigation?
    Why didn’t the women complain to the local authorities?
    I highly doubt Davis terminated this guy without advice from counsel.

  12. Well that’s what entitled brats usually do to people. Take advantage and hide behind power and money. I bet just father is turning in his grave.

  13. We should make arbitration requirements as a condition of employment illegal and do away with the kangaroo courts. The party wielding the most power $$ usually comes out on top, which is why they insist on them.

  14. Mark looks like he would utter the phrase “It puts the lotion in the basket.”

  16. Well according to recent precedent, if Mark is guilty of anything serious Ron Rivera will be getting fired in October.

