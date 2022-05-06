Dennis Allen: It’s “certainly the plan” for Jameis Winston to start Week One

Getty Images

After Deshaun Watson chose to be traded to the Browns, the Saints quickly pivoted to bring back quarterback Jameis Winston on a two-year deal.

Winston’s coming off a torn ACL. But the fact that New Orleans did not pick a quarterback during the draft leaves Winston as the team’s clear QB1 entering 2022.

In an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show this week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Winston is doing well in his rehab. Allen added that it’s “certainly the plan” for Winston to be behind center when the season starts.

“There’s a lot of days between now and Week One, but we certainly like where he’s at right now,” Allen said. “We like the progress that he’s making. Man, I really loved a lot of the things that he did last year for us — 14 touchdowns, three interceptions. There was just some really good stuff that you see. and my vision and my hope is that he continues to progress on the same level as he gets another year in the system.”

Winston completed 59 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards with those 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. With another year in the system and receiver Michael Thomas expected back, Winston could be even better in 2022.