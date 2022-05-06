Eric DeCosta: In no scenario did Ravens think we could draft Kyle Hamilton at 14

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta was pleasantly surprised to get safety Kyle Hamilton with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Although the Eagles traded up from No. 15 to No. 13 to draft Jordan Davis, presumably thinking they needed to leapfrog the Ravens, DeCosta said the Ravens definitely would have chosen Hamilton over Davis.

“I was thinking thank God Kyle Hamilton is still on the board because he was the highest-rated player, quite honestly, and it wasn’t super close between those two,” DeCosta said. “People have asked me, ‘Would you have taken Jordan Davis?’ Yeah, we would have. Jordan Davis is an excellent football player and fits us very, very well. But as we mocked out and looked at all the different scenarios, in no scenario did we see Kyle there for us.”

DeCosta said the Ravens were expecting to trade down with a team that wanted a wide receiver, but with four receivers taken in Picks 8-12, the top receivers were off the board and the trade-up offers weren’t there.

“I thought the scenario that would probably be most accurate might be that a team picking in the 20s would have traded up to 14 to take a receiver,” DeCosta said. “I thought looking out at it that Chris Olave might have been there at 14. And had that happened, I feel like our phone would have rung.”

But while DeCosta is never opposed to trading down, he got the player he very much wanted by staying put.