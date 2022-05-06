Eric DeCosta: There are veteran WRs who could help, but it has to make sense for everyone

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta didn’t plan to avoid the wide receiver position during this year’s draft, but that’s how things played out and the team will have to build this year’s unit without a draft pick in the mix.

That construction process could involve a veteran free agent. Players like Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham, Will Fuller, and Julio Jones remain unsigned and DeCosta said the team is monitoring that market as they continue their offseason program.

“It’s not much different from the draft,” DeCosta said, via the team’s website. “If what we ascribe as the value of the player, if that value is such that we can get a really good player at a discount right now, we’ll consider that – knowing that whatever we spend right now we won’t have during the regular season. There are players out there right now that could help our team, but it’s got to make sense for us and it’s got to make sense for them. If you get that match, then there’s a good chance that the deal is going to get done.”

Rashod Bateman, James Proche II, Devin Duvernay, and Tylan Wallace were drafted in the last few years and DeCosta expressed hope that some members of that group will take steps forward, but it remains to be seen how many eggs the Ravens will ultimately put in that basket.