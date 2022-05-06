Former NFL linebacker Bill Laskey dies at 79

Getty Images

Former NFL linebacker Bill Laskey has died, the Raiders announced Friday. Laskey was 79.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are saddened by the passing of Bill Laskey, who proudly wore the Silver and Black from 1966-70. Our thoughts are with his wife Dona, sons Lance and Beau, daughter Margaux, friends and teammates,” the Raiders wrote on social media.

Laskey played at the University of Michigan before joining the Bills in 1965. He earned all-star honors as a rookie.

He joined the Raiders the following season and played five years in Oakland.

Laskey finished his career with the Baltimore Colts (1971-72) and Broncos (1973-74).

He played 119 games with 61 starts in his pro career.