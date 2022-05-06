Jameson Williams laughs at perception he was unhappy to be drafted by Lions

May 6, 2022
After the Lions traded up to take wide receiver Jameson Williams with the 12th overall pick last Thursday, many people watching the draft remarked on social media that Williams looked less than thrilled to be joining the Lions.

There were similar comments after he was introduced at a press conference in Detroit, but Williams is adamant that people are drawing the wrong conclusions about his reaction. During an appearance on Complex Sports Live, Williams was asked about that perception and laughed before saying he was “just tired a little bit” because he had to “kick it the night before” in celebration.

Williams said “it was a lifetime experience” to get drafted and that he’s eager to prove the Lions were right to jump 20 spots to bring him to Detroit.

“I’m looking forward to it, for real. Football, it’s what I do. . . . They traded up for a reason, trusted me and my playmaking ability. We gonna put everything together after my rehab and we’re gonna show the world,” Williams said, via Chris Burke of TheAthletic.com.

Williams tore his ACL in January, but says he’s ahead of schedule in his recovery and has designs on making it on the field during his rookie season. If he can do that and play at the level we saw at Alabama last year, there should be less chatter about any post-pick reactions.

16 responses to “Jameson Williams laughs at perception he was unhappy to be drafted by Lions

  3. Doesn’t compare to CJ Henderson’s reaction a couple of years ago when he was drafted by the Jaguars. Instead of the big smile and the family/friends all jumping around and hugging, there was silence as he was slumped in a chair with his phone (and he was 9th overall!) while people just walked away from him. They traded his sulking self to Carolina less than 2 years later.

  4. Sounds like he is covering up things already. Only the lions poor luck that this guy will be a dud too.

  5. Well let’s see, the Eagles had just moved up right behind Detroit and Williams had already said how he wanted to play with DeVante Adams and nobody thought Detroit was going WR…

  6. That a real positive attitude. I wonder how long his acl holds out playing on the worse surface in football. Hell even the water boys get acl injuries.

  7. acemagee45 says:
    May 6, 2022 at 9:37 am
    Well let’s see, the Eagles had just moved up right behind Detroit and Williams had already said how he wanted to play with DeVante Adams and nobody thought Detroit was going WR…
    ——————————————————————————————-
    Based on their history with WRs I don’t think Williams or any other WR would want to be drafted by the Eagles , lol .

  8. He perked up after realizing he can force a trade in a few years.

  9. It’s sad how majority of Americans live in constant conspiracy theory land. Doesn’t make you interesting. Makes you weird.

  11. He’s putting on a good face, because he has no choice. He can’t say it, but I can. It sucks for someone of his caliber and credentials to get drafted by the Lions. He knows that Super Bowl is not in their DNA. Ask Matthew Stafford.

  12. The “privilege” of playing in the NFL no longer exists. In today’s NFL players expect everything and don’t appreciate anything.

  13. I watched the interview….the Kid was in full blown pout mode like a child.

  15. He was clearly unhappy that Olave and Wilson were once again seen as better than him or picked over him. Understandable and probably a great motivator for him moving forward.

  16. As a Lions fan this is one of those drafts that for a team like us will either vault us up from the basement of the division and into contention. But if we chose poorly in our top 3 picks, and or his injury altered his ceiling then we will be stunted in growth for 2 years. Plus the wasted assets. Not all drafts are crazy important for all teams equally. This draft for the Lions was one of those, we shall see how it plays out

