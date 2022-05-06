Jets release Greg Van Roten

Getty Images

The Jets claimed guard Nate Herbig off of waivers from the Eagles on Thursday and his arrival has led to another move on their offensive line.

The team announced the release of Greg Van Roten while officially welcoming Herbig to the team on Friday. The move clears $3.5 million in cap space.

Van Roten signed a three-year deal with the Jets before the 2020 season and made 23 starts at guard over the last two seasons. He made 27 starts for the Panthers before coming to the Jets and also appeared in 10 games for the Packers during his first two years in the league.

Free agent acquisition Laken Tomlinson is expected to join Alijah Vera-Tucker as the team’s starting guards this season. With Van Roten gone, Herbig looks like the top backup.