Kevin Colbert, Steelers continue to keep door open for his ongoing involvement with team

Getty Images

During the Scouting Combine, outgoing Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert explained that the door is open to possibly remaining with the team.

Earlier this week, Colbert said that no decisions have been made regarding his future.

“We’ve left it open-ended throughout the whole process and that’s Art Rooney, Coach Tomlin, myself, whoever Art decides to hire,” Colbert explained during a visit to #PFTPM. “We’ll make those decisions at that point. Again, as I’ve said if I can help and not hinder then maybe. Nobody wants to lock into anything other than maybe helping whoever Art decides that he will hire and hoping to continue and try to find some more success for the Steeler organization.”

Colbert would never be a hindrance, he’s not wired to be. Whoever gets the G.M. job should realize that, and should be thrilled about the possibility of keeping Colbert around.