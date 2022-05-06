Kyle Van Noy: I’ll always be a Patriot

Getty Images

After a one-year stint with the Dolphins, linebacker Kyle Van Noy returned to the Patriots last offseason on a two-year deal.

But New England moved on from Van Noy after just one season of the new deal, releasing him in March.

Van Noy found a new home this week, signing with the Chargers. But in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Van Noy said he still has love for his former team. And even though he got cut, he wasn’t entirely surprised by the move.

“I had a feeling just because of how people were moving behind the scenes there,” Van Noy said, via Chris Mason of MLive.com. “But the one thing I love about that place is the respect that Bill [Belichick] has for me and the respect that I have for Bill. Being communicative about it. Being honest and up front. Whether I agree with it or not — I just believe in my ability as a football player and everywhere I’ve gone I’ve made a defense better and every time I’ve left they’ve gotten worse, but that’s another story. But I do respect him. I do respect the Patriots organization. I love RKK [Robert Kraft]. He’s been wonderful to my family.

“I’ll always be a Patriot. There’s no denying that. But I’m definitely a Charger and I hope to be putting a Charger symbol right up to the Patriots because I want to be remembered as both.”

Van Noy recorded 66 tackles with five tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, 10 passes defensed, an interception, and two forced fumbles in 2021. He should add experience and versatility to a Los Angeles defense that needs to significantly improve in 2022.