Micheal Clemons confident of making an impact as an edge rusher

After the Jets used a fourth-round choice on Texas A&M edge rusher Micheal Clemons, General Manager Joe Douglas called Clemons “one of the nastier players in this entire draft.”

Clemons plans on living up to his reputation.

The 6-foot-5, 263-pounder said Friday that he favors “power moves” when attacking offensive linemen.

“You make a guy quickly respect you when you hit him in the mouth over and over again,” Clemons said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Muhammad Wilkerson was the last player the Jets have had with double-digit sacks, earning Pro Bowl honors with 12 in 2015. Shaun Ellis and John Abraham made the Pro Bowl as edge rushers with the Jets, and Calvin Pace recorded 10 sacks in 2013.

Told it’s been awhile since the Jets had a dominant edge rusher, Clemons said, “I plan on making an impact no matter what their history is.”

Clemons had seven sacks in 10 games for the Aggies last season.

He played running back in high school, though.

“You all ever hear of Brandon Jacobs? I wanted to be Brandon Jacobs,” Clemons said.