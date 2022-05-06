New Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas remembers Seattle’s loss in Super Bowl XL, barely

Getty Images

Want to feel old? Get ready.

New Seahawks tackle Abe Lucas, a Washington native who played college football at Washington State, grew up as a Seahawks fan. It’s a great example of one of those rare instances when a player gets drafted by the team he would have chosen to play for, if he had the ability to do so.

“I watched all the way back to 2005, the Super Bowl between the Steelers and Seahawks,” Lucas told reporters on Friday, from the team’ rookie minicamp. “It was the first game that I really remember watching, so it’s certainly something. I’m not sure if I’ve taken it all in yet.”

Here’s the kicker. Lucas was six years old during Super Bowl XL.

He was nevertheless old enough to be upset about the perception that the officials that day were wearing black and gold, not black and white.

“Losing, I wasn’t very happy, my dad and I were really upset,” Lucas said. “I was really upset. . . I was really upset that we had lost it, but we were able to get one a few years later, so that kind of made up for it.”

All Seahawks fans were. Especially because of the reality that multiple calls were blown, as referee Bill Leavy later admitted. It was one of the biggest controversies of the past 20 years.