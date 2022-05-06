NFL “will promptly look into” the claims made by former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle

Getty Images

The stunning allegations made Friday by former Raiders president Dan Ventrelle cry out for a response from the league office. The league office has indeed responded.

“We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement issued on Friday night. “We will promptly look into the matter.”

Ventrelle issued a statement contending that he was fired after communicating to the league complaints made about team owner Mark Davis. Ventrelle alleges that there were “multiple written complaints” regarding a hostile work environment. Ventrelle said he informed the NFL of the complaints “to protect the organization and its female employees.”

The league has retained Mary Jo White on numerous occasions in recent months to conducted supposedly “independent” investigations. To the extent that she hopes to continue to get such assignments, her true independence necessarily is undermined. It’s easier to get more of this work if/when the person doing that work gives the client what it wants on a consistent basis.

For now, the NFL should want to get to the bottom of Ventrelle’s claims.