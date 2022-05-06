Packers sign seven 2022 draft picks

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 6, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT
NFL: NOV 07 Packers at Chiefs
Getty Images

The Packers reportedly agreed to terms with their two first-round picks on Thursday.

The club made the signing of those two selections and five more picks official on Friday, according to the transaction wire.

Linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt — the 22nd and 28th overall picks, respectively — both signed their four-year contracts on Friday. The team will also hold a fifth-year option for the 2026 season on both players.

Third-round offensive tackle Sean Rhyan, fifth-round linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, and seventh-round selections Tariq Carpenter, Jonathan Ford, and Samori Toure also signed their standard four-year contracts.

The Packers are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend. The team still has four more draft picks to sign to complete the 2022 class.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Packers sign seven 2022 draft picks

  2. 1974 Pittsburgh Steelers draft redux. And throw in an undrafted free agent as an HOFer to match the Steelers.

  3. If the starters stay healthy, it could be a very successful year for the Pack!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.