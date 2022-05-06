Raiders abruptly announce departure of President Dan Ventrelle, without explanation

Getty Images

Raiders President Dan Ventrelle has left the team, and the team isn’t saying why.

The departure was announced via a brief statement from Raiders owner Mark Davis.

“Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the Raiders organization. We will have no further comment at this time,” Davis said in the statement.

That’s a highly unusual way to announce the departure of a team president, and raises questions about whether something is going on behind the scenes. Yesterday another Raiders executive, Chief Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero, resigned after only seven months on the job. No explanation was given for Aguero’s departure, either.

Last year several Raiders executives, including Ventrelle’s predecessor as President, Marc Badain, left the team. Ventrelle was first introduced as interim President to replace Badain in July, then given the job on a permanent basis.

The Raiders have also fired head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock within the last year. Other than Davis, there’s been almost complete turnover with all the key decision makers within the franchise.