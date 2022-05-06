Report: Raiders hiring Brandon Yeargan as director of college scouting

Getty Images

The Raiders are hiring Brandon Yeargan as the new director of college scouting, Neil Stratton of Inside the League reports.

Yeargan is following Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and three assistant coaches from New England.

Yeargan joined the Patriots in 2013, starting as an area scout before a promotion to a national role in 2019. He previously spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina in recruiting while also working with the offensive coaching staff.

Yeargan will replace Jim Abrams, whom then-Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock hired in 2019 from the Cowboys.