Report: Raiders hiring Brandon Yeargan as director of college scouting

Posted by Charean Williams on May 6, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT
NFL: DEC 20 Raiders at Browns
Getty Images

The Raiders are hiring Brandon Yeargan as the new director of college scouting, Neil Stratton of Inside the League reports.

Yeargan is following Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler, head coach Josh McDaniels and three assistant coaches from New England.

Yeargan joined the Patriots in 2013, starting as an area scout before a promotion to a national role in 2019. He previously spent two seasons at the University of North Carolina in recruiting while also working with the offensive coaching staff.

Yeargan will replace Jim Abrams, whom then-Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock hired in 2019 from the Cowboys.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.