Seahawks sign four draft picks, 14 UDFAs

With their rookie minicamp beginning on Friday, the Seahawks have signed four of their draft picks and announced they’ve signed 14 undrafted free agents.

Seattle signed its last four draft picks: fifth rounders Tyreke Smith and Tariq Woolen along with seventh-round selections Bo Melton and Dareke Young. They are all now under contract through the 2025 season.

Among the 14 UDFAs, Seattle signed Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis. Lewis threw for 9,203 yards with 74 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in his time with the Ragin’ Cajuns. His career touchdowns set a program record. In 14 games last season, he completed 60.4 percent of his passes for 2,917 yards with 20 TDs and four picks.

With Geno Smith, Drew Lock, and Jacob Eason already on the roster, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week he doesn’t expect his team to trade for a veteran QB. That would ostensibly take Seattle out of the market for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Additionally, Seattle has added UDFA safety Joey Blount, safety Bubba Bolden, tight end Cade Brewer, guard Shamarious Gilmore, defensive tackle Matt Gotel, receiver Jake Herslow, linebacker Levi Jones, tight end John Mitchell, safety Scott Nelson, linebacker Josh Onujiogu, receiver Demetris Robertson, cornerback Josh Valentine-Turner, and safety Deontai Williams.