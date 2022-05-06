Should Baker Mayfield offer to reduce his guaranteed salary to secure his release?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2022, 1:52 PM EDT
The bridge between Browns and Baker Mayfield has been obliterated. Thursday’s report from Jake Trotter of ESPN.com shows just how bad it has gotten. Even if the Browns need Mayfield due to a lengthy Deshaun Watson suspension, Mayfield seems to be dead set against it.

So what happens next? The Browns hold his rights for 2022. Mayfield holds a ticket to $18.8 million in guaranteed pay. The Browns have nothing to lose by waiting. Mayfield has nothing to gain by delaying the inevitable.

Here’s a simple solution. It’s the same one the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reached in November. Mayfield reduces his guaranteed pay, and the Browns let him go.

It’s unclear what it would take to strike a deal, if Mayfield would be willing to reduce his salary — and if the Browns would be willing to release him in exchange for taking less.

But it’s worth exploring. Mayfield could make back the difference with another team this year. If he doesn’t, he’ll nevertheless be in position to set himself up for a strong payday in 2023.

It may be far too late for the Browns and Mayfield to agree on anything. The sooner they’d work out a deal like this, the sooner Mayfield could find a new landing spot, with more than enough time to get ready to have a great season in 2022.

40 responses to "Should Baker Mayfield offer to reduce his guaranteed salary to secure his release?"

  3. If I was Mayfield I’d hold out for more $$ n hold them hostage just as they have him.

  4. No. Being a sales professional I know if someone starts dropping their price they do not see value in their product. Baker’s product is Baker. Dropping his price would send a negative message to potential teams.

  5. No! Be a pro. Show up to camp. Let the Browns problem be the Browns problem. Make them honor the contract

  6. Baker should take a page out of Lamar’s playbook and WAIT. Just WAIT. Money is still money, and his is guaranteed. So nobody in their right mind is going to give away GUARANTEED money when they can simply WAIT.

  7. Dear Cleveland: Pound sand. I will not be playing for you this season as I have a lingering soft-tissue injury that your MRI’s can’t detect, either that or a mental health concern; I haven’t yet made up my mind which one I’m going with. You screwed me over so now you’re going to pay every cent the CBA says you owe me. With Regards. Baker.

  8. No he shouldn’t. He will not get a real chance to do much, and being thrown in on a bad situation,” Starting QB injured” would only cause him to struggle and reduce his value even more. Sit tight on the bench, there will be plenty of GM’s ready to give him a test run. Then he has a chance to prove himself in a situation he chooses.

  9. Only the Browns. They had a one-year break from decades of mediocrity when Mayfield led them to their first playoff win in 30 years. We shouldn’t be surprised that they then immediately revert to form. Panicking and giving a quarter-billion dollars to a guy who hasn’t won any more playoff games than has Mayfield.

    Only the Browns.

  11. Baker should absolutely discuss taking a salary reduction to help him to get traded. It’ll show his willing to compromise, be a team player and confident in betting on himself to earn it all back when he proves himself. It’s a win-win.

  12. Walk away with 15 million and don’t play again. Should be good enough, most of us are making it on far less.

  14. Yes he should lower it by 5 million and the Browns should pay 5 million in the trade at 8 million i bet he could be traded for a 4th or 5th rd pick both sides are stubborn just grow up and do it so both sides can finally move on .

  16. NO! Leave them on the hook for hanging him out to dry. Always take the money as early as you can in pro sports, because it might not be there tomorrow.

  17. Why would he help the Browns? The Browns decided to go away from Baker. This is why players have guarantees. He should keep his guarantee and make them eat the money or get less in a trade.
    The browns disfunction is incredible (and this from a lions fan). You sign a QB, but you call the QB you are going to trade a child? How does this help your trade value? I hope Watson gets the same suspension as Trevor Bauer and is made an example by the league that this behavior is not tolerated. Watson and Browns deserve each other. They are both Garbage.

  18. No. Did Watson reduce his salary to get traded? Did the Browns fully guarantee Watson’s pay knowing he’s going to be suspended? Nothing wrong with holding a dysfunctional organization’s feet to the fire.

  19. Absolutely not. Why would he? Take your 18 million holding a clipboard. Don’t give this organization a pass. They bet on you and now want forgiveness? Screw them! Make them pay!

    If they could, they would release you after a certain time frame to save themselves cap space and screw you out of a legit free agency signing period.

    Hold your ground while you still have leverage.

  20. NO – he should not.

    Baker might be annoying on social media and his ceiling might be good not great – but this mess is totally on the Browns. Bakers under contract – and it the Browns who made it unteneable for him to play there.

  21. Absolutely not! It’s too late in the offseason for Baker to land a spot he wants with a true starting opportunity. The Browns ruined it for him by holding him out until they secured Watson late. Collect your $$ and wait until you get cut.

  22. Looks like Mayfield is letting the Browns live with the situation they created. Mayfield either gets cut or paid. Or is that guaranteed even if he’s cut? Seems fair, really. Its not like Mayfield is holding out for a new contract and the Browns signed the one he has.

  23. His ego walks thru the door before he does so I can’t see him do that. That said, he should show up to camp, play great in the 1st half of the season cause Watson will be suspended and set himself up to be traded. This way he keeps the 18mil cause no team will ever pay him that much.

  25. No. Mayfield has $18.8 million coming to him and has no reason to take a penny less. Just be a disgruntled employee for a year and cash the checks and he’s free. The Browns guaranteed Watson $240 million, if anything they should suck it up, cut Mayfield his check, release him and move on.

  27. Nope. Not one penny. He’s gonna need every dollar he can get moving forward.

  29. Mayfield wrecked is own career in Cleveland. He really needs to grow up.

  30. You ask if Baker Mayfield should give back some of his salary to secure his release? Give back, say, $3 million to be a free agent? That would be foolish. And from the NFLPA’s point of view, not a good precedent.

  31. Browns vs Mayfield. I don’t think I care who comes out on top of this one.

  32. Kind of difficult to maneuver when you between a rock and a hard place. Teams are pretty solid now with QB choice and money becomes a huge issue trying to sign undrafteds and your rookies. Mayfields got three big problemos: Injury history is building, hasnt proven he can take you to the playoffs on his arm, his salary is huge and comes with no gaurantee’s. He really is the odd man out if Seattle or Detroit isnt interested.

  35. Mayfield should stand his ground because the browns don’t want to pay any of his salary and if he were to be released there’s no team going to pay him that kind because with the way he’s played most teams view him as a backup.

  36. smartace says:
    May 6, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    Baker should absolutely discuss taking a salary reduction to help him to get traded. It’ll show his willing to compromise, be a team player and confident in betting on himself to earn it all back when he proves himself. It’s a win-win.

    ———————

    You’re so generous with somebody else’s money.

  37. Honor that contract you signed is the comment people always make when players hold out. So let the Haslams honor the contract they signed with Mayfield.

  38. He shouldn’t reduce his compensation. Not sure why everyone keeps thinking he is set to get a big pay day in 2023. If he goes to Seattle and sucks with a bad team, that won’t encourage them to pay him well in 2023.

  39. He wont make it back until NEXT year at the earliest…..not too many places to go and not enough money left to pay him til next off-season with most of the landing spots. If he keeps his mouth shut and stays away from social media, he ‘may’ get another payday next March (in which case….the Browns end up with a ‘comp’ pick vs getting nothing).

  40. Why? Just sit back and get paid. Or get released and get paid. Some team will be needy at QB after the season starts.

