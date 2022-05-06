“Still a few hurdles” for Michael Thomas, but Saints feel good about his rehab process

Getty Images

The Saints only took one wide receiver in the first round of this year’s draft, but Chris Olave won’t be the only welcome addition to the passing game this year.

Michael Thomas missed all of last year with an ankle injury, but is on track to return and head coach Dennis Allen said on The Rich Eisen Show that “it’s almost like we had two first-round draft choices” at the position as a result. Allen said the teaming is aiming to have both wideouts in the lineup for Week 1.

“That would be our hope,” Thomas said. “We feel good about what Mike’s done in the rehab process. There’s still a few hurdles that we’ve got to climb, with any of our guys that had any injuries they’re trying to get back from.”

The Saints are also planning to have quarterback Jameis Winston back for the start of the regular season and the return of both players along with Olave’s arrival should make for a more potent Saints offense than the one that closed out last season.