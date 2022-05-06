Tyler Badie grew up playing youth football near Ravens’ practice facility

Getty Images

Tyler Badie, who grew up in Randallstown, Maryland, played his youth football in the shadow of the Ravens’ practice facility. While playing for the Owings Mills Wolfpack, Badie dreamed of one day playing for the Ravens.

Dreams do come true.

The Ravens selected the Missouri running back in the sixth round.

“The first thing coach (John) Harbaugh said was, ‘You ready to play with Lamar (Jackson)?'” Badie said, via Clifton Brown of the team website. “Hell yeah! I was just really excited to get the opportunity.”

Badie has fond memories from growing up 10 minutes from the team facility. He lived there from elementary school until the 11th grade and once attended a youth football camp run by Ed Reed that netted him the Hall of Famer’s autograph.

“Ray Lewis, his daughter played Wolfpack on a lower age group than me,” Badie said. “It was pretty cool. He used to be at all the practices and stuff.”

Badie, who signed his rookie deal Friday, caught 126 passes for 1,149 yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career. He had 2,740 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns, with 1,604 of those yards and 14 of those touchdowns coming in 2021.