Video captured car crash involving Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on May 6, 2022, 9:49 AM EDT
Forbes Super Party February 11, 2022 Los Angeles, CA
Getty Images

A dashboard camera attached to a nearby vehicle captured the moment when a car containing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed into another vehicle.

It was, based on the video obtained and posted by TMZ.com, a significant impact.

The story at TMZ.com implies Jones was driving the car. It appears at one point in the aftermath of the accident that he’s checking his left leg for an injury.

The collision happened at the intersection of Wolf St. and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas. At one point on Thursday, “Harry Hines” was trending. (I didn’t understand why “Harry Hines” was trending until I clicked on it.)

Jones was treated and released at a local hospital with minor injuries.

  1. Looks like the other driver was at fault. Turning left from the right lane of a one way street while Jerry’s car was traveling straight in the left lane.

  2. Silver car can’t turn left from far right lane across multiple lanes of traffic like that. Not Jones’s fault.

  3. Well glad no one appeared seroulsy hurt. Doesn’t appear to be his fault. Making a left turn like that is really stupid. I think Jones can afford a better car.

  4. Glad nobody looks to be seriously hurt…. Guy turning fault, not smart turning left from right lane on a double lane street…

  6. See what happens, Jerry, when people don’t stay in their lane? Hire a G.M.

  7. No turn signal from the silver car, but it appears Jones was driving too fast as well.

