Video captured car crash involving Jerry Jones

A dashboard camera attached to a nearby vehicle captured the moment when a car containing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones slammed into another vehicle.

It was, based on the video obtained and posted by TMZ.com, a significant impact.

The story at TMZ.com implies Jones was driving the car. It appears at one point in the aftermath of the accident that he’s checking his left leg for an injury.

The collision happened at the intersection of Wolf St. and Harry Hines Boulevard in Dallas. At one point on Thursday, “Harry Hines” was trending. (I didn’t understand why “Harry Hines” was trending until I clicked on it.)

Jones was treated and released at a local hospital with minor injuries.