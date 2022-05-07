Eric DeCosta: I ask Lamar Jackson how we can help him, he always says offensive line

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2022, 7:54 AM EDT
NFL: DEC 05 Ravens at Steelers
Getty Images

The Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round, and quarterback Lamar Jackson may be the one who benefits most from that.

At least, that’s how General Manager Eric DeCosta sees it: DeCosta said that whenever he and Jackson talk about where the team can improve to help Jackson, he always prioritizes the offensive line.

“I’ve had conversations with Lamar many times and I’ve said, ‘Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?'” DeCosta said. “Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line.”

But while Linderbaum and Faalele may make the offensive line better in the future, rookie offensive linemen generally don’t make a big immediate impact. And no one knows what Jackson’s future is in Baltimore, because Jackson is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and hasn’t engaged with the Ravens in contract extension negotiations. Linderbaum and Faalele may end up staying in Baltimore longer than Jackson does.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.