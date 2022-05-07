Eric DeCosta: I ask Lamar Jackson how we can help him, he always says offensive line

Getty Images

The Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round and offensive tackle Daniel Faalele in the fourth round, and quarterback Lamar Jackson may be the one who benefits most from that.

At least, that’s how General Manager Eric DeCosta sees it: DeCosta said that whenever he and Jackson talk about where the team can improve to help Jackson, he always prioritizes the offensive line.

“I’ve had conversations with Lamar many times and I’ve said, ‘Lamar, what can we do to help you? What is most important to you?'” DeCosta said. “Honestly, the thing that he always comes back to is the offensive line.”

But while Linderbaum and Faalele may make the offensive line better in the future, rookie offensive linemen generally don’t make a big immediate impact. And no one knows what Jackson’s future is in Baltimore, because Jackson is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and hasn’t engaged with the Ravens in contract extension negotiations. Linderbaum and Faalele may end up staying in Baltimore longer than Jackson does.