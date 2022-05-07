Former Papa John’s CEO: Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted me to get Roger Goodell fired

May 7, 2022
In 2017, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones tried to take out Commissioner Roger Goodell. It was obvious as it was happening. Nearly five years later, a prominent businessmen Jones tried to recruit for the effort has added some more details to the story.

Appearing last month for an interview with Jason Whitlock, via Sportscasting.com, former Papa John’s CEO John Schnatter claimed that Jones and Washington owner Dan Snyder wanted Schnatter to try to get Goodell fired in 2017, specifically for the manner in which Goodell was handing the national anthem controversy. (Jones also was upset about the suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott.)

“Snyder and Jones hate Goodell,” Schnatter said. “I said, ‘No, this is not my job to fire your Commissioner. He works for you.’ Remember, Goodell is a coward, and he is incompetent. And he’s just lucky. Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys, Indra Nooyi [former CEO] with PepsiCo, and Dan Snyder all called me — several other folks — about Goodell’s conduct and the way he was handling this. Jones and Dan Snyder . . . wanted Goodell fired. This is like . . . the first of November, end of October. They called and said, ‘You need to take this guy out. You’re the number one sponsor of the league, as far as notoriety and acceptance and association. Everybody loves you, they love Peyton [Manning, a Papa John’s franchisee and sponsor]. We hate Goodell.'”

Schnatter also claimed during the interview that Snyder called Goodell a “drunk, and yet we pay him $50 million a year.”

“I said, ‘No. This is not my job to fire your Commissioner,'” Schnatter said. “‘He works for you. I just sell pizzas. I have a family of small businesses that, you know, probably 35 percent of our spend’s NFL, it’s down 20 percent. This behavior of not addressing the issue to the owners’ and players’ satisfaction is causing me and my franchisees a lot of problem. And this is going on now for two seasons. . . . I had a free shot from two owners to go after Goodell personally. I didn’t go after him in a vicious, venomous way. I just said, ‘Hey, grow up, be a leader, and fix the problem so my small business owners stop taking it on the chin.'”

Schnatter did indeed do that, on November 1, 2017. In a conference call regarding the company’s poor earnings for the third quarter of the year, Schnatter said of Goodell, “Good or bad, leadership starts at the top and this is an example of poor leadership. This should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago.”

As reported at the time, some believed Jones put Schnatter up to it. Indeed he did, as Schnatter’s more recent comments make perfectly clear.

Two days after Schnatter criticized Goodell in 2017, Jones had a chance to distance himself from the remarks. Instead, Jones said this: “I am a joint owner of the businesses of 120 Papa John’s stores here in Texas. And John Schnatter is one of the great Americans.”

Things got ugly for Jones. Some owners talked about initiating the procedure to force Jones to sell the Cowboys. Eventually, Jones backed off. Goodell got a contract extension that Jones had been trying to block. Schnatter stepped down as CEO of Papa John’s. Jones eventually paid more than $2 million for legal fees incurred as a result of litigation threats Jones had made. Life in the NFL moved on.

The incident earned a chapter in Playmakers. That chapter would have been a lot spicier if it had included the more recent comments from Schnatter. Given the NFL’s current scrutiny of Snyder, Schnatter’s comments may provide the foundation for a chapter in Playmakers 2.

15 responses to “Former Papa John’s CEO: Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder wanted me to get Roger Goodell fired

  1. All right, I misread the story, can’t delete my comment, but Papa John is still contemptible

  2. Sounds like Jones and Snyder threw a hissy fit because they weren’t getting their way. Now Snyder is on the chopping block and Jones has been made to fall in line. Yeah…Gooddell must be SO hated by the ownership. :eye roll:

  4. Hate to agree with him, as all of the players mentioned are horrible people but Schnatter was right. Goodell if he needed to go, it was the owners issue to deal with it, Jones and Snyder tried to throw big rocks and hide their hands. Spineless. 70’s, 80’s and 90’s both of those franchises made major news, on the field. Now its all off the field. Paternity, sexual harassment, cheating, showing your teams draft board…all this year.

  5. Problem is, even if Schnatter is telling the truth he has no credibility, consequently he looks like a pot-stirrer begging for attention. And what could a Papa John’s CEO have done to get Goodell fired? Put even better ingredients in their pizzas? “Be a leader to solve my franchises” is all that jumps out at me.

    So you didnt actually have the majority of the details, likely didnt contact Schnatter or vet ymthe details of your story a d your solution is to double down with a new chapter of lies…BRILLIANT!

  7. Yet, Snyder and Jones wanted to cheat the Pats and frame Brady due to jealousy.

    Get rid of all of them, as one is just as bad as the other. That’s why they clash.

  8. The NFL is getting more like a Jerry Springer episode every week.. EVERYDAY a different person is leaking dirt for self gain ect..and Jerry’s part is more like a Maury episode.. JERRY, you ARE the father!!

  9. Recall that Goodell popped both the Cowboys and the Commanders for doing what was legal at the time. Disgraceful on Goodell’s part. A bully. Beyond that, I don’t believe anything Pappa John says.

  11. Dude has absolutely zero credibility, yet you run with this story? What’s next, an inside story from the My Pillow guy??? In this world full of in-your-face liars, Schnatter is at the top of the list.

  12. No reasonable person would take anything Schnatter says at face value. He has been known to lie to inflate his own importance. Not that Jones isn’t comfortable in the muck.

  14. Goodell is too good at his job to lose it and the commentary here will continue to prove that out.

    Everybody hates Goodell… for all the terrible things done by the owners.

    He’s their fall guy. Their stooge. They do whatever they want, and then the whole world crucifies Goodell for it.

    And he’s unlikeable enough that people continue to do it, even after they’ve come to understand this. He is that good.

  15. Yet he turned out to be the one fired haha. No one cares about you or papa johns

