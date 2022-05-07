Jets sign Sauce Gardner

Posted by Josh Alper on May 7, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT
The first of the Jets’ three first-round picks has signed his rookie contract.

The Jets announced that cornerback Sauce Gardner agreed to his deal on Saturday afternoon. It’s a four-year deal with a team option for a fifth season for the fourth overall pick of this year’s draft.

Gardner is coming off a stellar career at Cincinnati that saw opposing receivers fail to score while he was in coverage. That run will be tough to continue at at the professional level as he’ll be tested by the likes of Stefon Diggs and Tyreek Hill in the AFC East, but the Jets are confident that Gardner’s skill will translate well.

The Jets also took wide receiver Garrett Wilson and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson in the first round. With rookie minicamp underway, there may be news of more Jets signings in the near future.

9 responses to “Jets sign Sauce Gardner

  1. I can already see the GQ video “how I spent my first million”; wait, wait, I’m also catching a glimpse of a massive 2nd contract after his 3rd year that sets the market when he threatens to holdout.

    Revis Island 2.0

  3. Jets look like they may turn the corner if this draft pans out. Not a Jets fan, but I believe the NFL is a better place with a competitive Jets team

  4. Can’t wait until he gives up big play and see how he handles New York fans and media.. he will be called tomato sauce..

  8. Coming into the league with a nickname is fine, however he’d better excel or have a thick skin. The Sauce jokes write themselves…

  9. Good luck to the Jets we’ll see how the sauce turns out. My sources say 4-13

