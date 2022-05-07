Jimmy Garoppolo needs to ditch the nice-guy routine, if he hasn’t already

May 7, 2022
One of the narratives that has emerged this offseason regarding 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is that he’s a nice guy, so nice that he’ll go along with whatever the team chooses to do with the final year of his current contract. It seems to flow from talking points crafted by the team and repeated by reporters who directly or indirectly on the payroll long enough that it has become accepted as gospel truth.

Never mind the fact that Garopppolo had shoulder surgery on his own, scuttling a trade just as it was about to happen. Or that Garoppolo recently said he wouldn’t wish his experience in 2021 on anyone. The media nevertheless continues to parrot the notion that nice-guy Jimmy will go along to get along, no matter what the team decides to do.

It’s a mistake. The 49ers will always do what’s right for the franchise, invoking “the best interests of the team” as cover for any and all decisions, no matter how ruthless, cold, and dispassionate. For example, it would be in the best interests of the team to squat on Garoppolo through training camp and the preseason, waiting for a trade opportunity to materialize. It then would be in the best interests of the team, if Trey Lance wins the starting job, to approach Garoppolo about taking dramatically less for 2022. If he declines, it would be in the best interests of the team to release him.

That definitely wouldn’t be in the player’s best interests. He’d find himself unemployed as the season approaches, with limited opportunities given that the depth charts will be set in cement by then.

So the player needs to have a strategy, and he needs to be willing to implement it regardless of whether it does or doesn’t seem “nice.” In the NFL, nice guys finish SOL. That’s what Jimmy will be if he just sits back and lets the team make decisions in its best interests without forcing them to consider his along the way.

  1. Or maybe, since his $24 million salary isn’t guaranteed, he’s playing nice because he would rather not get cut

  2. Is it possible that this has never been a ‘routine’? Maybe Jimmy Garoppolo really IS a nice, humble guy. The athletes who play with him sure seem to think so.

  3. 49ers have been a mess at qb for a while and will stay that way. They replaced Alex Smith with kaepernick after Smith was 6-2, for some reason and then in 2015 kap gets benched for Blaine Gabbert, really! Since then they have been a joke now they are getting rid of Jimmy for trey Lance, really, it’s like groundhog day at qb in sf

  4. Arguably his nice guy attitude has gotten him much farther than his talent alone would have.

  5. Garoppolo is doing just fine. He has millions of dollars in the bank, and a great reputation on and off the field. QB’s who lead their teams to super bowls don’t grow on trees. Nobody wants an injured QB. That’s why the Colts let Peyton Manning go. At the time, it was highly questionable if Peyton would ever be able to throw a football again. The Broncos took a gamble, and it paid off. Once Jimmy is healthy, his phone will be ringing off the hook. We need more good guys and fewer creeps. Don’t change Jimmy.

  6. Jimmy has been a class act from day one. Call me old school, but that goes a long way towards forgiving mediocre performance on the field in my book.

    That said, I’m not exactly sure having elective surgery on his shoulder without disclosing it to the team was exactly a “nice guy” move. It was a calculated business decision that hamstrung the Niners and benefited only Jimmy.

  8. Alex Smith had almost 6 or 7 yrs to show he was the guy in SF and never did it. Kaep got them to the Superbowl in his first year. Stop that nonsense. Also, he didn’t get benched for Blaine gabbert, he hurt his shoulder , Blaine came in , and the rest, well we know what happened. Jimmy is almost identical to Alex Smith, they won inspite of them. The 9er should’ve had atleast 2 Superbowls in the past decade with the insane amount of talent they’ve acquired. Pill Bowman Justin Smith Aldon Smith moss gore whitner etc etc etc. I think trey is the perfect gamble for them at QB

  9. Lynch and Shanahan are doing what’s best for the franchise. That’s exactly how it should be. They would fired if they didn’t do that. Do you think Belichick would do any different?
    Jimmy G is just playing a passive aggressive game. Looking like a nice guy but getting the surgery just when a trade could have happened. He did not get a surgery right after the season in Jan. He waiting till March when a trade could have sent him to a franchise that may have wanted it. How stupid.
    Now, the niners can squat on him till a day before the season and release him. He’d get nothing not team would have space for him.

  11. IT’s not a routine. Jimmy Garoppolo really is a nice guy. Being a good person is rare these days.

    Kudos to Jimmy.

