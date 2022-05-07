John Harbaugh: Alabama and Michigan rookies arrive knowing what an NFL program is like

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 7, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
Michigan v Maryland
Getty Images

The Ravens drafted Michigan linebacker David Ojabo in the second round and Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis in the fourth round, and as Baltimore opens rookie minicamp, head coach John Harbaugh says those players already know what to expect at the next level.

Harbaugh said he likes coaching rookies from top college programs because they arrive in the NFL ready to go.

“There are certain college football programs that are built like NFL programs,” Harbaugh said. “Alabama is one, Michigan is the other one. The two top ones, I would say. Those are the ones I’m thinking of off the top of my head. So those guys generally come in and they know what to expect. It’s a little flatter for those guys in terms of practice and understanding how it works.”

Alabama has proven during the Nick Saban era to be the best program in college football, both at winning national championships and at producing NFL players. Harbaugh may be a bit biased in putting Michigan at Alabama’s level, as Harbaugh’s brother Jim Harbaugh is Michigan’s head coach, but the point stands that Harbaugh likes having rookies who are up to speed from Day One.

9 responses to “John Harbaugh: Alabama and Michigan rookies arrive knowing what an NFL program is like

  1. Michigan is a top program? Yeah, for one year in the past GENERATION. Lol.

  2. He’s not “putting Michigan at Alabama’s level.” He’s talking about how the programs are ran. And it makes sense, because one team is led by a highly successful NFL head coach and the other is ran by Nick Saban.

  3. The amount of practice time NCAAF gets versus NFL is totally different. So no, John Harbaugh, those draftees don’t have any understanding. NCAAF basically rules your entire life and all your free time. In the NFL, the players are adults who spend their own time as they will, and get options on certain practices like minicamps and stuff. Plus there are “veteran off-days”. None of that happens in the NCAA. The practice schedules are totally different. The coaching style is totally different. This is all a lot of hot air that Harbaugh is using to try to build up his brother.

  4. After watching Georgia beat the snot out of Michigan in the college football playoffs…I’m not so sure John Harbaugh’s assessment on Michigan football is accurate(definitely some brother bias there for sure)

  5. Ah yes, the Michigan program that’s one won conference championship in the last decade.

  6. Jim Harbaugh has been very successful as an NFL coach and a college coach. He’s the best at preparing young men for the pro game, and that’s what this story is about.

  7. What a joke. Michigan’s been average to bad for the almost the entire last 15 years.

  8. Of the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, 19 had their options exercised (59%)

    Of the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, 3 were from Alabama. 2 of those 3 had their option exercised (67%)

    Of the 32 players selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, 2 were from Michigan. 1 of those 2 had his option exercised (50%)

    I’d say, Alabama players enter the NFL slightly more prepared than average, and Michigan players come in slightly less prepared. Based on the objective success/failure after three years.

  9. Nick saban? Lol. He’s not a coach. He’s a great salesman living off college boosters.

