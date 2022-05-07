Marcell Dareus, Geronimo Allison get tryouts with Ravens

Getty Images

Former NFL defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, is getting a chance to get back into the league.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Saturday that Dareus (pictured) is participating in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Dareus played for the Bills from 2011 into the 2017 season. He was traded to the Jaguars that year, and played there through 2019. He did not play in 2020 or 2021.

Also getting a tryout, per Harbaugh, is veteran receiver Geronimo Allison. Undrafted in 2016, he spent four years with the Packers and two with the Lions.