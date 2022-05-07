Pete Carroll: Drew Lock would have been the first quarterback picked in this year’s draft

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thinks Drew Lock is better than any quarterback who was selected in the 2022 NFL draft.

Carroll said on Sports Radio KJR that Lock — who went to the Broncos with the 42nd pick in the 2019 draft — would have been chosen ahead of first-round pick Kenny Pickett or any other quarterback in the 2022 draft.

“I think he’d have been the first guy picked, of quarterbacks anyway. He’d have been the first guy in this draft. I don’t have any hesitation saying that,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he’s been extremely impressed with the work Lock has done since arriving in Seattle as part of the Russell Wilson trade.

“The first look at Drew, he’s really athletic, he’s really a confident athlete, you can see he’s got a lot of body control, he’s got quick feet, he’s got a quick arm, he’s got various ways he can release the football as his body’s in different positions,” Carroll said. “He’s got a real knack there. He’s got a strong arm, he can throw the ball a mile down the field. He compares to Geno, and Geno Smith has a great arm. He has a world-class arm, and all that. To match up with that, that’s saying a lot.”

Carroll said he likes what he sees from Lock, Smith and Jacob Eason.

“All three of our guys have great arms,” Carroll said. “They can rip the ball around the field. We’ve had a full week of seeing these guys out there. They’re really talented, arm talent-wise, so that’s there. They’re big, they’re sharp, they move well.”

Despite talk that the Seahawks will add another quarterback, Carroll sounds like he’s content to head into 2022 with the quarterbacks he has.