Billy Price set to visit with Cardinals

Posted by Josh Alper on May 8, 2022
Center Billy Price’s search for a new job is taking him to Arizona.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Price is traveling on Sunday so that he can meet with the Cardinals. It’s the first known visit of the offseason for Price.

Price was traded from the Bengals to the Giants for B.J. Hill before the 2021 season and he started 15 games for the NFC East club. The 2018 first-round pick also started 19 games over three seasons in Cincinnati.

If Price does sign with the Cardinals, he’ll be reunited with a teammate from the Giants. Guard Will Hernandez signed with Arizona earlier this offseason, but it seems unlikely that both will be starters given the presence of Rodney Hudson at center for the Cardinals.

