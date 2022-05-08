John Harbaugh: Chuck Clark’s a big part of the team, plan on him being here

Getty Images

The Ravens weren’t expecting safety Kyle Hamilton to be on the board when they made the 14th overall pick in the draft, but he was there and the Ravens didn’t hesitate before adding him to their roster.

Hamilton joins free agent Marcus Williams as significant additions to the safety group and the dual arrivals create some questions about Chuck Clark‘s future with the team. Clark started 44 games over the last three seasons, but profiles for a different role with new teammates on the scene.

A tweet from Clark this week didn’t make him sound thrilled about that, but head coach John Harbaugh said on Saturday that the team is working on ways to get everyone on the field rather than considering ways to move Clark off of the roster.

“The idea is to have as many good players as you can have and have them in the right spots and the right roles,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “I love the fact that we have very versatile players in the backend and at safety. So, to me, Chuck is a big part of this team, and I’m planning on Chuck being here. I’m not going to worry about all the other stuff. It’s part of pro football, I understand it. But I love Chuck Clark, I love the way he plays, and I’m very happy that he’s a Raven.”

The Ravens also have Tony Jefferson and Geno Stone at safety, so they wouldn’t be without depth if they changed plans regarding Clark. The right offer from another team could lead to such a change, but Clark remains a Raven for now.