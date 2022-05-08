Luke Getsy on Bears WRs: I think we have enough guys, it’s about chemistry

Getty Images

Luke Getsy is in his first season as the Bears offensive coordinator and most people watching the team will be judging his work on the growth that quarterback Justin Fields shows in his second NFL season.

Many of those observers have already opined that the Bears haven’t done enough to help Fields progress and they point to a receiving corps with Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Nsimba Webster, David Moore, and third-round pick Velus Jones as an example of that belief. On Sunday, Getsy said that the amount of talent was less of a concern than the chemistry that the group has with Fields in a new offense.

“I think we have enough guys on this team that have played a lot of ball in the league,” Getsy said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “I think it’s just that experience of playing with the quarterback and teaching him the body language, the signals you want to send to him when you’re ready to make a break. You can see that happening every single day, how much more comfortable these guys are getting. Justin is getting with those guys. So, I’m excited. It’s been getting better every single day. I’m excited to see where these guys can go.”

Getsy said he thinks Fields is “ahead of pace” learning the offense, which should help on the chemistry front as the team moves toward the season. Whether that’s enough for the team to surpass the outside expectations of their ability will remain an open question well into the fall.